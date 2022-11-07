European shares open lower as mining, luxury stocks fall

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Nov 7 (Reuters) - European shares opened lower on Monday as mining and luxury stocks fell after hopes of an easing in China's strict COVID-19 measures were quashed over the weekend.

The benchmark STOXX 600 index .STOXX slid 0.5% by 0805 GMT, following four straight weeks of gains.

China-exposed European miners .SXPP fell 0.6%, while luxury stocks, including LVMH LVMH.PA, Kering PRTP.PA, Pernod Ricard PERP.PA and Hermes International HRMS.PA, fell between 0.7% and 1.6%.

Health officials in China reiterated their commitment to strict COVID-19 curbs over the weekend, disappointing investors hopeful for a relief. Separately, data showed Chinese exports and imports both contracted in October and missed forecasts.

In a bright spot, however, Swedish Match SWMA.ST rose 0.7% after Marlboro maker Philip Morris International (PMI) PM.N said it was going ahead with its $16 billion plan to buy the Swedish peer.

