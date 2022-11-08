European shares open lower as miners lead decline

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Nov 8 (Reuters) - European shares inched lower at the open on Tuesday as miners led the declines on concerns of slowing demand from China, with investors also being cautious ahead of U.S. midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.

The STOXX 600 index .STOXX slid 0.4% by 0808 GMT. The European basic resources index .SXPP shed 0.8%, tracking falls in prices of base metals amid fading hopes of China easing its strict zero-COVID policy. MET/L

Luxury giants, including LVMH LVMH.PA and Hermes International HRMS.PA, which have a major exposure to China, also fell 0.9% and 1.3%, respectively.

Markets now eye the U.S. midterm elections later in the day, with analysts expecting a Republican victory and consequently would lead to a potential split government. A conclusive result could take days.

Pandora PNDORA.CO jumped 7.5%, to the top of the STOXX 600 as the Danish jewellery maker reported third-quarter sales just above expectations.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

