European shares open lower as miners fall, rate hike worries remain

Feb 22 (Reuters) - European shares opened lower on Wednesday, weighed down by a decline in mining stocks as metal prices fell, and as strong economic data sparked worries that interest rates could stay higher for longer.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 0.4% by 0809 GMT. Investors are also awaiting the release of the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting, due later in the day.

The European basic resources index .SXPP shed 1.4%, as miners tracked a fall in copper prices, also weighed down by worries about the demand outlook from China.

Data, on Tuesday, showed French and German economic activity moved back into growth territory, while a rebound in U.S. business activity also backed views that interest rates in both economies will remain higher for longer.

In a bright spot, StellantisSTLAM.MI rose 1.9% after the carmaker said its operating profit grew 17% in the second half of last year on a strong product and pricing mix.

