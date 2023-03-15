European shares open lower as fashion retailers slide after results

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

March 15 (Reuters) - European shares opened lower on Wednesday as declines in Inditex and H&M, two of the world's largest fashion retailers, weighed down the broader retailing sector index.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was 0.2% lower by 0815 GMT, with the retailers index .SXRP down 1.9%.

Shares of Zara-owner InditexITX.MC, the world's biggest fashion retailer, fell over 3% at the opening bell. The company had posted a 27% net profit increase in 2022.

H&MHMb.ST, the world's No.2 fashion retailer, reported a 12% increase in December-February net sales, but analysts said the results were 'somewhat disappointing'. Shares of H&M fell more than 5%.

The pessimism on the European retailers' results overshadowed hopes of smaller interest rate hikes and cautious optimism about the U.S. banking sector.

European shares posted their biggest single-day gain in nearly three months on Tuesday, on growing hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will tone down its rate-hiking spree in the aftermath of Silicon Valley Bank's (SVB) collapse.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.