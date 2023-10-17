European shares open lower as Ericsson, miners weigh

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Oct 17 (Reuters) - European stocks opened lower on Tuesday, weighed down by a drop in Ericsson shares following downbeat quarterly results and weakness in the mining sector as investors monitored risks from an escalation in the Middle East conflict.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was down 0.1% by 0705 GMT, with miners .SXPP among the top decliners, down 0.6% as copper prices slipped.

Shares of EricssonERICb.ST dropped 7.3% after the Swedish network equipment provider flagged that ongoing uncertainty impacting its mobile networks business will persist into 2024, after reporting a fall in third-quarter revenue.

The broader telecoms index .SXKP fell 0.5%.

Shares of LonzaLONN.S dropped 11.5% after the contract drugmaker cut its 2024 margin target again following the abrupt departure of its CEO last month.

Rolls-RoyceRR.L climbed 1.5% after the British engineering company decided to axe up to 2,500 roles in the latest turnaround plan. UK's FTSE 100 was trading flat after data showed Britain's regular pay growth slowed from a previous record high.

