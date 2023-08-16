European shares open lower as China-exposed miners weigh

By 0708 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was down 0.2%, after closing at its lowest level in more than a month on Tuesday.

UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE dropped 0.3% after data showed British inflation slowed as expected in July to its lowest annual rate since February 2022, although there were more signs of pressure in core and services prices.

European miners .SXPP lost 0.8% as traders assessed the prospects of a tepid economic rebound of top metals consumer China. MET/L

New home prices in China fell for the first time this year in July, the latest in a string of downbeat data.

Shares of AlconALCC.S gained 1.5% after the Swiss eye-care company raised its outlook for full-year net sales and core diluted earnings per share.

Admiral GroupADML.L jumped 4.6% after the British motor and home insurer posted a marginal rise in its first-half pre-tax profit.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.