European shares open lower as Barclays, Kering fall

Credit: REUTERS/TIMM REICHERT

February 15, 2023 — 03:02 am EST

Written by Shreyashi Sanyal for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Feb 15 (Reuters) - European shares opened lower on Wednesday after British lender Barclays slid on disappointing earnings and French luxury group Kering reported a slump in Gucci revenues.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX dipped 0.3%, with BarclaysBARC.L falling 8.1% to the bottom of the index.

European banks .SX7P dropped 1.1% after the UK bank reported a 14% fall in annual profits due to an administrative blunder that saw it oversell securities in the United States and lower deal fees.

Shares of French luxury group KeringPRTP.PA fell 2.7% as its fourth-quarter sales fell 7%, dragged lower by a slump in revenues at its biggest brand Gucci as COVID-19 disruptions in China hit its business hard.

The European basic resources sector index .SXPP slid 2.0%, with a 2.7% fall in miner GlencoreGLEN.L weighing.

Investors will also be eying U.S. retail sales data for the month of January later in the day.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.