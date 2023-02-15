European shares open lower as Barclays, Kering fall

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Feb 15 (Reuters) - European shares opened lower on Wednesday after British lender Barclays slid on disappointing earnings and French luxury group Kering reported a slump in Gucci revenues.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX dipped 0.3%, with BarclaysBARC.L falling 8.1% to the bottom of the index.

European banks .SX7P dropped 1.1% after the UK bank reported a 14% fall in annual profits due to an administrative blunder that saw it oversell securities in the United States and lower deal fees.

Shares of French luxury group KeringPRTP.PA fell 2.7% as its fourth-quarter sales fell 7%, dragged lower by a slump in revenues at its biggest brand Gucci as COVID-19 disruptions in China hit its business hard.

The European basic resources sector index .SXPP slid 2.0%, with a 2.7% fall in miner GlencoreGLEN.L weighing.

Investors will also be eying U.S. retail sales data for the month of January later in the day.

