Markets

European Shares To Open Higher On US-China Trade Talk Optimism

May 02, 2025 — 01:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - European stocks are likely to open higher on Friday as investors react to easing trade tensions and mixed earnings from U.S heavyweights.

A spokesperson for China's ministry of commerce announced today that Beijing was assessing the possibility of tariff negotiations with the United States.

The statement comes a day after a Weibo account linked to Chinese state media said the U.S. had been seeking to initiate discussions.

On the earnings front, Microsoft and Meta Platforms drove Wall Street higher overnight after posting better-than-expected results in the first quarter of the year.

After the closing bell, Apple has warned of increased costs as a result of tariffs while Amazon said it is bracing for a tougher business climate.

Energy giants Chevron and Exxon Mobil will be reporting their quarterly results before the U.S. opening bell later in the day.

In economic releases, the U.S. Labour Department's monthly jobs report is likely to be in the spotlight today.

Closer home, flash inflation, unemployment and final factory Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area are due later in the day, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

Oil prices were up nearly 1 percent in Asian trading after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened sanctions against buyers of Iranian oil.

The dollar eased, helping gold prices recover to trade above $3.250 per ounce. The yen also remained depressed as dovish comments from the Bank of Japan this week poured cold water on rate hike prospects.

U.S. stocks rose overnight as upbeat earnings news from software giant Microsoft and Facebook parent Meta Platforms helped ease concerns about artificial intelligence (AI) spending.

Economic data on the session painted a sluggish picture, with U.S. manufacturing contracting for a second straight month in April and initial unemployment claims posting an unexpected increase last week.

That followed Wednesday's data showing the U.S. economy contracted for the first time in three years in the last quarter and hiring by private-sector employers slowed to the weakest pace in nine months in April.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.5 percent to reach its best closing level in over a month, while the S&P 500 added 0.6 percent and the Dow edged up by 0.2 percent.

Most European markets were closed on Thursday for May Day. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 showed a lack of direction before finishing marginally higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.