European shares open higher on Telecom Italia boost

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

March 06, 2023 — 03:03 am EST

Written by Shreyashi Sanyal for Reuters ->

March 6 (Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Monday, with shares of Telecom Italia jumping to the top of the continent-wide STOXX 600 index, while mining companies slid after top consumer China set a modest annual growth target.

The STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 0.2% by 0807 GMT, after clocking its best week since the beginning of the year.

Shares of Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI jumped 4.1% as Italian state lender CDP said on Sunday its board had approved a non-binding offer for the fixed-line network of the former phone monopoly, adding it would be valid until March 31.

China set its economic growth target at about 5% at its National People's Congress, towards the lower-end of expectations. The European basic resources index .SXPP slipped 1.2%, tracking a drop in prices of base metals.

Investor focus this week will be on Friday's U.S. payrolls report and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's two-day testimony before the Congress, starting Tuesday.

