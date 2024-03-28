European shares open higher on energy boost, eye quarterly gains

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

March 28 (Reuters) - European shares inched higher at open on Thursday heading into the long Easter weekend break, on a boost from energy stocks, while the benchmark index was on course to end a second consecutive quarter in the green.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX edged 0.1% up and eked out a fresh record high, as of 0823 GMT.

The benchmark index is eyeing a second straight quarter of gains, up 6.9% so far, fuelled by a rally in technology stocks on the back of artificial intelligence fervour and interest rate cut signals from major central banks.

Oil and gas shares .SXEP were the biggest boost, up 0.4% as oil prices advanced following two consecutive sessions of declines. O/R

Market focus, however, squarely remains on the U.S. personal consumption expenditure data, due on Friday when markets are closed, to ascertain the Federal Reserve's timing of rate cuts, potentially setting the tone for other central banks.

Among stocks, JD SportsJD.L surged 8.3% to the top of STOXX 600 as the sportswear retailer said its pre-tax profit for the year ahead was in line with its guidance.

The stock lifted the broader retail sector .SXRP up 0.7%.

CasinoCASP.PA slumped 62.5% after the French food retailer completed its financial restructuring and said a new leadership team formed around Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky was taking control.

