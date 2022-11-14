European shares open higher on boost from miners

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

November 14, 2022 — 03:03 am EST

Written by Shreyashi Sanyal for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Nov 14 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Monday, as miners rose on China demand hopes, while caution prevailed after a top Federal Reserve policymaker warned that the U.S. central bank would not "soften" its fight against inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 0.1% by 0811 GMT, after recording its biggest weekly gain in nearly eight months on Friday.

The basic resources index .SXPP rose 0.7% as copper prices stayed near five-month highs amid supportive measures from the Chinese government for its ailing property sector. MET/L

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Sunday markets should now pay attention to the "endpoint" of interest rate increases, not the pace of each move, and that the endpoint was likely still "a ways off".

Among individual stocks, British events organiser Informa Plc INF.L jumped 5.5% to the top of the STOXX 600 after it raised its full-year earnings outlook.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.