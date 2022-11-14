European shares open higher on boost from miners

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Nov 14 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Monday, as miners rose on China demand hopes, while caution prevailed after a top Federal Reserve policymaker warned that the U.S. central bank would not "soften" its fight against inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 0.1% by 0811 GMT, after recording its biggest weekly gain in nearly eight months on Friday.

The basic resources index .SXPP rose 0.7% as copper prices stayed near five-month highs amid supportive measures from the Chinese government for its ailing property sector. MET/L

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Sunday markets should now pay attention to the "endpoint" of interest rate increases, not the pace of each move, and that the endpoint was likely still "a ways off".

Among individual stocks, British events organiser Informa Plc INF.L jumped 5.5% to the top of the STOXX 600 after it raised its full-year earnings outlook.

