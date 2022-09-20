US Markets

European shares open higher on boost from banks

Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

European shares rose at the open on Tuesday as banks gained, with investors geared up for the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX index advanced 0.8%, after a soft start to the week.

European banks .SX7P climbed 1.6% as lenders tend to benefit from a high interest rate environment, with most sector indexes higher by 0711 GMT.

The U.S. central bank will likely deliver its third straight 75 basis-point-interest-rate hike on Wednesday, toughening its stance on persistent inflation.

Shares of Bachem Holding BANB.S soared 13.4%, to the top of the STOXX index, after the Swiss biotech supplier signed two new contracts for peptides.

