AIR

European shares open higher on Airbus boost

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

February 16, 2023 — 03:02 am EST

Written by Shreyashi Sanyal for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Feb 16 (Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Thursday on a boost from Airbus that also lifted France's blue-chip index close to a record high, while miners led sectoral gainers as prices of commodities rose.

The pan-Europe STOXX 600 .STOXX index rose 0.7%. France's CAC 40 .FCHI added 0.9% to lead gains among regional peers.

Planemaker Airbus AIR.PA gained 2.9%, boosting both indexes.

The company targeted 2023 jet deliveries in line with its original estimate for last year, but slowed the production ramp-up of its best-selling A320neo jets.

The European basic resources index .SXPP jumped 1.4% as copper prices in London rebounded from five-week lows amid hopes for a demand recovery in top consumer China. MET/L

Positive sentiment also spilt over from Asian markets as investors choose to cheer strong U.S. retail sales data as good news for earnings rather than worry about it being likely to support interest rate rises. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.