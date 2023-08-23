News & Insights

European shares open higher led by miners, healthcare

August 23, 2023 — 03:01 am EDT

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

By 0707 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX gained 0.4%.

Mining stocks .SXPP added 0.9% as prices of most base metals trended up. MET/L

RocheROG.S jumped 3.1% after the Swiss drugmaker said it had been made aware of an inadvertent disclosure in a study of its new immunotherapy for patients with lung cancer using an experimental class of drugs known as anti-TIGIT.

The broader healthcare index .SXDP added 0.8%.

Investors will be eyeing euro zone Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for the month of August, due later in the day, to assess the state of the continental economy.

Separately, PMIs from Germany, the UK and France will also be on investors' radar.

Among individual stocks, Societe Generale SOGN.PA rose 2.0% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the French bank to "overweight" from "equal-weight."

OrstedORSTED.CO added 1.6% after the U.S. Interior Department approved the construction of a 704 megawatt (MW) wind farm off the coast of Rhode Island, which is owned by the renewable energy group.

