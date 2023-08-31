European shares open higher as UBS lifts financials

By 0710 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX edged 0.1% higher, but lost more than 2% so far this month.

Shares of UBS GroupUBSG.S gained 6.3%, hitting their highest level since late-2008, after the bank also said it was increasing its ambitions for cost savings to more than $10 billion across the group.

The broader financial services index .SXFP added 1.4%.

On investors' radar would be a preliminary reading of the euro zone inflation, German unemployment and the U.S. inflation print, with policy meetings from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank due next month.

Preliminary EU-harmonised official data showed French inflation accelerated more than expected in August.

Among other individual stocks, Pernod RicardPERP.PA slipped 4.1% after the owner of Mumm champagne and Absolut vodka reported full-year results.

