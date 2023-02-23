US Markets
European shares open higher as Nvidia forecast boosts chip stocks

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

February 23, 2023 — 03:05 am EST

Written by Shreyashi Sanyal for Reuters ->

Feb 23 (Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Thursday, as chip stocks rose following a positive sales forecast from U.S. semiconductor designer Nvidia.

ASM International ASMI.AS, BE Semiconductor BESI.AS and Aixtron AIXGn.DE rose between 1.6% and 3.2%, boosting the European technology sector .SX8P by 0.9%.

Nvidia CorpNVDA.O forecast first-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, noting the strong boost it saw from the use of its chips in artificial intelligence (AI) services like chatbots.

The broader Europe STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.1% by 0806 GMT, after two straight sessions of declines on worries of central banks raising interest rates for longer.

Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting released on Wednesday showed nearly all policymakers rallied behind a decision to further slow the pace of interest rate hikes, noting inflation would determine how much further rates needed to rise.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

