European shares open higher as luxury, mining stocks jump on China reopening hopes

Nov 4 (Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Friday, with luxury stocks and miners leading the advance on hopes that China will soon ease its strict COVID-19 curbs.

The STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 0.7% by 0813 GMT, with miners .SXPP jumping 3.2%, ahead of data which will likely show the smallest U.S. job additions in nearly two years in October and a small increase in the unemployment rate.

Luxury giants, including LVMH LVMH.PA, Kering PRTP.PA, Pernod Ricard PERP.PA and Hermes International HRMS.PA, climbed between 0.9% and 2.5%. A report said Kering was in advanced discussions to buy fashion brand Tom Ford.

Both the sectors have major exposure to China, the world's second-largest economy. Recent unsubstantiated social media posts stating China may relax its COVID rules in March has lifted investor optimism.

