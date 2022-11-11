Commodities
CFR

European shares open higher as luxury, commodity-linked stocks jump

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

November 11, 2022 — 03:05 am EST

Written by Shreyashi Sanyal for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Nov 11 (Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Friday as news of China easing its stringent COVID rules boosted commodity-linked stocks as well as luxury goods retailers, which also got a lift from Richemont's better-than-expected sales and margins.

The STOXX 600 index .STOXX advanced 0.4% by 0812 GMT, with Swiss luxury group Richemont CFR.S surging 10.9% to the top of the index.

China-exposed luxury giants LVMH LVMH.PA, Kering PRTP.PA, Pernod Ricard PERP.PA and Hermes International HRMS.PA rose between 1.2% and 3.7% to boost the euro zone blue-chips index .STOXX50E by 0.7%.

The European basic resources sector index .SXPP jumped 2.5%, while energy stocks .SXEP rose 0.4% as prices of base metals and oil shot up. O/RMET/L

China eased some of its COVID rules, including shortening quarantines by two days for close contacts of infected people and for inbound travellers and removing a penalty for airlines for bringing in too many cases.

Market sentiment was largely positive since the previous session when a smaller-than-expected rise in October U.S. inflation bolstered hopes of less aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve going ahead.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CFR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.