US Markets

European shares open higher ahead of Fed decision, Novo Nordisk shines

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

November 02, 2022 — 04:01 am EDT

Written by Shreyashi Sanyal for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Nov 2 (Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Wednesday on a boost from Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk, while hopes grew that the U.S. Federal Reserve would signal a slowdown in its aggressive policy tightening cycle later in the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.3% by 0812 GMT, with Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO jumping 4.5% as it raised its full-year earnings outlook on strong sales of diabetes treatment Ozempic and also reported a better-than-expected profit.

European healthcare stocks .SXDP gained 0.9%, while banks .SX7P rose 0.4% ahead of what is expected to be the Fed's fourth straight 75-basis-point increase to interest rates.

Still, attention will mostly be on whether the U.S. central bank might pivot its policy.

Traders are pricing in a 50-bp hike in December, while several parts of the U.S. Treasury yield curve point to a possible recession. FEDWATCHUS/

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter