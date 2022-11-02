European shares open higher ahead of Fed decision, Novo Nordisk shines

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Nov 2 (Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Wednesday on a boost from Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk, while hopes grew that the U.S. Federal Reserve would signal a slowdown in its aggressive policy tightening cycle later in the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.3% by 0812 GMT, with Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO jumping 4.5% as it raised its full-year earnings outlook on strong sales of diabetes treatment Ozempic and also reported a better-than-expected profit.

European healthcare stocks .SXDP gained 0.9%, while banks .SX7P rose 0.4% ahead of what is expected to be the Fed's fourth straight 75-basis-point increase to interest rates.

Still, attention will mostly be on whether the U.S. central bank might pivot its policy.

Traders are pricing in a 50-bp hike in December, while several parts of the U.S. Treasury yield curve point to a possible recession. FEDWATCHUS/

