European shares open higher; Aegon leads gains among insurers

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Aug 11 (Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Thursday to extend gains from the previous session after data showed signs of U.S. inflation cooling, while Dutch insurer Aegon climbed after raising its full-year forecast.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.4%, after clocking its best session in nearly two weeks on Wednesday on bets that the inflation reading will encourage the Federal Reserve to become less aggressive on interest rates hikes.

Aegon AEGN.AS jumped 7.5%, to the top of the STOXX 600, as it raised its forecasts for full-year operating capital generation and 2021-2023 free cash flow.

The European insurance sector index .SXIP was up 0.8% in early trading, and was among the top gainers.

Zurich Insurance Group ZURN.S also added 1.3% as it reported a better-than-expected rise in operating profit in the first half.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.