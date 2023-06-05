European shares open flat; London leads on oil boost

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

June 5 (Reuters) - European shares opened flat on Monday as markets failed to catch the tailwind from a bounce seen last week, while London stocks led regional gains following upbeat performances by energy firms on the back of higher oil prices.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX held its ground at 462.46 points, while London's FTSE 100 .FTSE index led gains with a 0.5% climb.

The European oil & gas sector index .SXEP rose 1%, buttressed by stronger oil prices after top global exporter Saudi Arabia pledged to cut production by another 1 million barrels per day from July.

Markets struggled to carry forward the optimism from gains posted on Friday after euro zone inflation eased, the U.S. averted a debt default, and as growing evidence fuelled bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve might pause interest rate hikes this month.

Shares of Indivior Plc INDV.L surged 11% to top the STOXX 600 Index after the drugmaker agreed to pay $102.5 million to settle a lawsuit for its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.