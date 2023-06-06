European shares open flat as rate-hike jitters weigh

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

June 6 (Reuters) - European shares opened flat on Tuesday as worries of further interest rate hikes by major central banks in the face of slowing economic growth countered support from defensive healthcare stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was flat at 459.78 points. In the previous session, the index dropped as data pointing to tepid U.S. business activity sparked profit-taking following gains in the prior week.

Hawkish comments from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde and Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel on Monday cemented expectations for further rate hikes from the central bank in June.

These comments come even as the U.S. money markets bet on the Federal Reserve skipping on rate hikes this month.

Rate-sensitive technology stocks .SX8P fell 0.8%, leading sectoral losses for the day, while defensive healthcare stocks .SXDP added 0.6%.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

