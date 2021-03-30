European shares near record highs, led by banks

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

March 30 (Reuters) - European shares inched toward all-time highs on Tuesday on hopes of a strong economic recovery, while investors looked past concerns over a U.S. hedge fund default that hit banking stocks a day earlier.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.5% by 0813 GMT, trading less than a percent below its record high, with bank stocks .SX7P leading the gains. GVD/EUR

Swiss lender Credit Suisse CSGN.S inched up 0.8% after its near 14% slide in the previous session as it warned of "highly significant and material" losses after the fund, named by sources as Archegos Capital, defaulted on margin calls.

The German DAX .GDAXI rose 0.6% to scale new record peak, boosted by automakers and a 1.7% rise in Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE.

Spanish mobile phone mast operator Cellnex CLNX.MC rose about 1.5% after it launched a 7 billion euro ($8.23 billion) capital raise.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

