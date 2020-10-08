US Markets
European shares near 3-week high on U.S. stimulus hopes

Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

European stocks resumed gains on Thursday, inching closer to a three-week high on expectations of a targeted U.S. stimulus package as well as positive corporate updates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.7% by 0707 GMT, with travel and leisure .SXTP, industrial .SXNP and chemical .SX4P sectors leading the gains.

Wall Street indexes surged overnight on signs that talks over aid to the pandemic-ravaged airline industry were progressing in Washington even as U.S. President Donald Trump called off talks on a more comprehensive deal.

Ratos AB RATOb.ST jumped 11.3% after U.S. business analytics company Dun & Bradstreet DNB.N said it would acquire Europe's Bisnode from the Swedish private equity firm.

Mediobanca MDBI.MI rose 2.4% after eyewear tycoon Leonardo Del Vecchio raised his stake to just above 10% in Italy's top investment bank.

Sensor maker AMS AMS.S slipped 3.1% as it posted third-quarter sales near the upper end of its guidance range and announced issuance of bonds to secure long-term financing.

