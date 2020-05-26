European shares near 11-week high, UK stocks surge

Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
European shares hovered near a 11-week high on Tuesday, with UK markets surging after a long weekend, as businesses worldwide gradually reopened following a months-long lockdown.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 1% by 0708 GMT after hitting its highest level since March 10.

Returning from a bank holiday, UK's FTSE 100 .FTSE surged 1.9% as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday Britain will reopen thousands of high street shops, department stores and shopping centres next month.

Aston Martin AML.L soared 24.8% after the UK luxury carmaker confirmed that Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, would become its chief executive officer.

Wall Street futures also rallied 2%, as hopes of further policy support and improving economic data fuelled hopes of a faster economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Paris-headquartered shopping centre operator Klepierre SA LOIM.PA jumped 6.7% after saying it had reopened 80% of its European malls and hopes to reopen 90% of them within 10 days.

French carmakers Renault SA RENA.PA and Peugeot SA PEUP.PA jumped nearly 4% as President Emmanuel Macron said support for the hard-hit car sector will be "massively amplified".

