European Shares Narrowly Mixed On Trade Worries

(RTTNews) - European stocks were little changed on Tuesday as investors pondered over the long-term implications of U.S. tariff threats for the global trade order.

After threatening 100 percent tariffs on Canadian goods over Canada-China deal, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced he would raise tariffs on South Korean imports to 25 percent because of a delay in the South Korean legislature approving a trade deal with the United States.

Upcoming Federal Reserve meeting and big tech earnings also remain on investors' radar.

The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.2 percent at 610.93 after ending modestly higher in the previous session.

The German DAX was marginally lower, while France's CAC 40 traded with a positive bias and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.2 percent.

Swedish medical equipment maker Getinge slumped 5.2 percent after fourth-quarter core earnings came in below market expectations.

Swiss pharmaceutical firm Roche gained 1 percent after its experimental obesity drug delivered positive results in a phase II clinical trial.

Automakers were broadly lower after India and the European Union successfully concluded a Free Trade Agreement, cutting tariffs on cars from 110 percent to 10 percent for 250,000 vehicles annually.

Puma soared 4 percent after China's Anta Sports said it would buy a 29.06 percent stake in the German sportswear maker for €1.5 billion ($1.8 billion).

British bootmaker Dr. Martens plummeted 8.5 percent after it forecast broadly flat revenue for the whole of fiscal 2026, citing stronger currency headwinds.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.