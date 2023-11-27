News & Insights

ADP

European shares muted with energy shares biggest drag

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

November 27, 2023 — 03:01 am EST

Written by Shubham Batra for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Nov 27 (Reuters) - European shares were muted on Monday, with lower oil prices dragging down energy shares, ahead of comments from European Central Bank's President Christine Lagarde on monetary policy before a committee of European Parliament.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was flat by 0820 GMT, while Britain's FTSE 100 slid the most among European peers.

Energy shares .SXEP were down 0.8% after Brent prices fell toward $80 a barrel, as investors awaited the OPEC+ meeting due later this week for an agreement to curb supplies into 2024. O/R

All eyes will be on Lagarde, who will be speaking at 1400 GMT before the Committee of Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament to give an assessment on the region's monetary policy.

Euro zone's flash inflation estimates and manufacturing data for November will be the key data points on investors' radar this week.

Shares of airports management firm ADP ADP.PA hit a near one-month low at 5.9% to slip to the bottom of STOXX index.

UK's RightmoveRMV.L was the top gainer, rising 5.5%, after the property portal lifted its forecast for annual average revenue per advertiser.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Shubham.Batra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.