BP

European shares muted, BP leads energy stocks higher

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

February 07, 2023 — 03:07 am EST

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

STOXX 600 flat

Feb 7 (Reuters) - European shares were subdued on Tuesday as prospects of the global interest rate-hiking cycle lasting for longer continued to sap sentiment, while oil major BP led energy stocks higher.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was flat at 0815 GMT, after logging its steepest single-day fall in three weeks on Monday on rate hike jitters.

The energy index .SXEP gained 1.5% and was the top performer among sector indexes, with BP BP.L gaining 3.4% after posting a record profit of $27.6 billion in 2022 and boosting its dividend by 10%.

Meanwhile, Airbus SE AIR.PA fell 1.6% and led losses among industrial stocks .SXNP after Berenberg downgraded the aerospace and defence company's stock to "sell".

Nordic Semiconductor ASA NOD.OL slid 17.5% and was the top decliner on STOXX 600 after missing fourth-quarter earnings estimates, followed by a 15% slump in ams OSRAM AMS.S after the sensor maker reported weak first-quarter outlook and suspended its 2022 cash dividend.

Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE fell 1% after its first-quarter more than doubled, while euro zone's largest lender BNP Paribas BNPP.PA also dropped 1% after posting a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit.

Demant DEMANT.CO gained 9.1% after the hearing aid maker's operating profits for the second-half of 2022 topped expectations and the company said it expects 2023 organic growth between 3% and 7%.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BP
AIR
AMS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.