European shares muted at end of stellar month; eyes on Brexit

By Susan Mathew

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Europe's benchmark stock index was flat on Monday with focus on Brexit negotiations, but was still on track for its best month on record on the prospect of easing coronavirus restrictions and hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine.

After face-to-face talks restarted on Saturday, investors await news of a call between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, seen as the first sign of movement either towards a trade deal or of talks crumbling five weeks ahead of the deadline.

London's blue-chip stocks .FTSE outperformed regional peers to trade up 0.2% as healthcare and industrial shares gained. .L

While upbeat factory activity data from China kept alive hopes of a global economic recovery, it did little to buoy the pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX after its near 15% surge so far in November. MKTS/GLOB

Gains have been driven by promising trial results for major coronavirus vaccine candidates, and hopes of a more stable U.S. trade policy after Joe Biden's victory in the U.S. presidential elections.

France's CAC 40 .FCHI has jumped almost 22% this month, while Spain's IBEX .IBEX and Italy's MIB .FTMIB gained around 25% each. German shares .GDAXI and UK blue-chips .FTSE have gained more than 14%.

"The markets have moved so aggressively this month, and there isn't anything really there to cause any further significant rally," said Connor Campbell, a financial analyst at Spreadex.

Oil and gas stocks .SXEP were the biggest decliners in Europe, down 1.7%, with Total SE TOTF.PA, BP BP.L and Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L sliding as crude prices fell ahead of a meeting of producer group OPEC+ to decide whether to extend large output cuts. O/R

At the bottom of the STOXX 600 was Dutch bank ABN Amro ABNd.AS, down 4.7% after saying it would cut almost 3,000 jobs by 2024.

The economic outlook brightened as slowing COVID-19 infection rates in many European countries encouraged governments to lift some curbs — Britain is due to return to a regional approach to restrictions from Dec. 2, while Ireland will allow shops, restaurants, gyms and pubs serving food to reopen next week.

However, the number of coronavirus cases in Germany remained high, with economic institute Ifo saying a partial lockdown saw the share of companies using short-time work schemes rising in November from the previous month.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

