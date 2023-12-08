News & Insights

AAL

European shares muted as miners offset energy boost, US jobs data in focus

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

December 08, 2023 — 03:23 am EST

Written by Khushi Singh for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Dec 8 (Reuters) - European shares were muted on Friday, as a drop in miners offset gains in energy stocks, while investors assessed Germany's inflation data and keenly awaited a key U.S. employment report to reaffirm expectations of a peak in global interest rates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.1% and was headed for a fourth consecutive week of gains.

Energy .SXEP shares added 0.5%, tracking higher crude prices.

Miners .SXPP fell 0.8% after Anglo AmericanAAL.L slumped 6.2% on plans to reduce capital expenditure by $1.8 billion across its businesses by 2026.

All eyes will be on the U.S. Labor Department's report on November non-farm payrolls, due later in the day, for clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook.

Meanwhile, the latest data showed German inflation eased in November, bolstering the case for a peak in eurozone interest rates.

In corporate news, VivendiVIV.PA climbed 3.2% to the top of the STOXX 600 as the media firm is set to replace Worldline WLN.PA on the CAC40 index, effective from Dec. 18.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAL
VIV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.