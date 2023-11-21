European shares muted as financials offset gains in miners; Fed minutes on tap

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Nov 21 (Reuters) - European shares were subdued on Tuesday as declines in financial stocks offset miners, while investors continued to look for clues to support expectations that major central banks are done with interest rate hikes.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX edged up 0.1% by 0810 GMT. Banks .SX7P lost 0.6%, while miners .SXPP gained 0.8% tracking strong metal prices.

Investors will keep an eye out for minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting, where it held interest rates steady, due later in the day.

Among individual stocks, Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova SOON.S topped the STOXX 600 with a 6.4% advance following results.

Rheinmetall RHMG.DE gained 5.2% after the German defence contractor released its 2026 strategy.

Meanwhile, Monte dei Paschi di SienaBMPS.MI lost 3.8% after Italy sold a 25% stake in bailed-out bank.

