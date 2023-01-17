European shares muted as China data rekindles economic worries

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

STOXX 600 flat

Jan 17 (Reuters) - European shares wavered on Tuesday, as gains in industrials were eclipsed by investors' fears of an economic slowdown after China posted its weakest annual economic growth in nearly half a century.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was flat at 0815 GMT, after hitting its highest level in nine months in the previous session.

Asian shares and U.S. futures dipped after China's economic growth in 2022 slumped as the fourth quarter was hit hard by strict COVID-19 curbs and a property market slump, raising pressure on policymakers to unveil more stimulus this year.

China-exposed financials HSBC HSBA.L and Prudential PRU.L fell 1% and 0.4%, respectively.

Economy-sensitive consumer staples such as Unilever ULVR.L and Danone DANO.PA fell more than 1% each.

Online retail platform THG THG.L dropped 8% on warning its full-year revenue will miss target.

Shares of Hays Plc HAYS.L gained 0.6% after the British recruitment agency reported a rise in its second-quarter net fees.

Investors also looked forward to U.S. earnings with Goldman Sachs GS.N and Morgan Stanley MS.N expected to report later in the day.

