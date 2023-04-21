European shares muted amid corporate earnings, PMIs in view

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

April 21, 2023 — 03:03 am EDT

Written by Shubham Batra for Reuters ->

April 21 (Reuters) - European shares were subdued on Friday, but on track for a fifth week of gains, as investors eyed more economic data from the euro zone, along with more corporate earnings.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX edged 0.1% higher, hovering around its 14-month highs, with automobile shares .SXAP rising 1.0% and recovering some losses from the previous session.

Miners .SXPP were the biggest losers on the index, dropping 1.8%.

Britain's blue-chip index .FTSE was flat after British retail sales fell by a greater-than-expected 0.9% in March from February.

Luxury eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica SA ESLX.PA jumped 5.2% after it reported a rise in first-quarter revenues on a rebound in China-led growth.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG MBGn.DE climbed 2.1% as it posted first-quarter group adjusted return on sales of 14.8%, above market expectations, boosted by higher prices and strong demand.

Meanwhile, business software maker SAP SE SAPG.DE lost 1.6% in early trade after it slightly lowered its outlook due to the divestment of its Qualtrics unit while reporting first-quarter revenue growth that beat expectations.

In economic data, S&P Global's Purchasing Managers' Index for manufacturing and services for April will be on investors' radar to assess the economic strength of the euro zone, along with speeches by ECB policymakers.

