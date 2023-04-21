European shares muted amid corporate earnings, PMIs in view

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

April 21 (Reuters) - European shares were subdued on Friday, but on track for a fifth week of gains, as investors eyed more economic data from the euro zone, along with more corporate earnings.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX edged 0.1% higher, hovering around its 14-month highs, with automobile shares .SXAP rising 1.0% and recovering some losses from the previous session.

Miners .SXPP were the biggest losers on the index, dropping 1.8%.

Britain's blue-chip index .FTSE was flat after British retail sales fell by a greater-than-expected 0.9% in March from February.

Luxury eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica SA ESLX.PA jumped 5.2% after it reported a rise in first-quarter revenues on a rebound in China-led growth.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG MBGn.DE climbed 2.1% as it posted first-quarter group adjusted return on sales of 14.8%, above market expectations, boosted by higher prices and strong demand.

Meanwhile, business software maker SAP SE SAPG.DE lost 1.6% in early trade after it slightly lowered its outlook due to the divestment of its Qualtrics unit while reporting first-quarter revenue growth that beat expectations.

In economic data, S&P Global's Purchasing Managers' Index for manufacturing and services for April will be on investors' radar to assess the economic strength of the euro zone, along with speeches by ECB policymakers.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Shubham.Batra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.