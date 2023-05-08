European shares muted ahead of key U.S. inflation data

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

May 8 (Reuters) - European shares were muted on Monday as investors cautiously awaited key U.S. inflation data due later in the week for more cues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path, although healthcare and energy stocks posted upbeat performances.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX held its ground at 465.44 points, as of 0707 am GMT, following declines last week when major central banks raised interest rates while fears about the U.S. banking sector flared up again.

Drugmaker Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO was a big mover in the index with a 2.3% climb, and energy shares .SXEP, which were among top decliners last week, edged 0.6% higher.

Stock markets in London are closed for a holiday following the coronation of King Charles on Saturday. Shares of Rational RAAG.DE fell 2% after Baader Helvea cut the German industrial kitchen equipment maker's rating to "reduce" from "add."

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.