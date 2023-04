European shares muted ahead of euro zone services data

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

April 5 (Reuters) - European shares were tepid on Wednesday as investors maintained a cautious stance and were poised to gauge the economic outlook of the euro zone ahead of the region's services activity data due later in the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was flat by 0710 GMT, with technology shares .SX8P falling 0.6%, as yields rose while the telecommunications index .SXKP gained 0.5%.

Euro zone's services activity data, due at 0800 GMT, is expected to show an expansion in March, a similar pace of growth from last month.

German industrial orders rose more than expected in February, driven by strong growth in the vehicle construction sector.

Among individual stocks, Sodexo EXHO.PA jumped 8.9% as the French catering and food services group plans to spin off and list its Benefits & Rewards Services business in 2024.

UBS UBSG.S rose 0.8% as the lender seeks to reassure shareholders that its unexpected takeover of rival Credit Suisse CSGN.S in the biggest bank rescue since the great financial crash can work.

Shares of Barry Callebaut BARN.S lost 1.9% after the world's biggest chocolate maker reported a lower half-year sales volumes due to limited availability of its global brands and lacklustre customer demand.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Shubham.Batra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.