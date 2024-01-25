European shares muted ahead of ECB rate verdict

By Shristi Achar A

Jan 25 (Reuters) - European shares were subdued on Thursday as investors steered clear of risky bets ahead of a widely expected pause in interest rate hikes from the European Central Bank, while Nokia's shares topped the index after a quarterly profit beat.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was down 0.1% by 0915 GMT after jumping more than 1% in the previous session.

TheECB's rate verdict is due at 1315 GMT, with markets expecting a pause at the current 4% level, although the central bank is likely to push back on bets of aggressive policy easing this spring.

The decision will be followed by ECB President Christine Lagarde's press conference, scheduled for 1345 GMT, with traders looking out for clues on the timing of rate cuts.

Markets are pricing in nearly 130 basis points (bps) of cuts this year, down from around 150 bps around two weeks ago. 0#ECBWATCH

"Investors will be highly attuned to the latest assessment of inflation and growth prospects from President Christine Lagarde," Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said in a note.

"Even though there is has been a rapid slowdown in price increases and weakness is pervading economies, the ECB is concerned that underlying price pressures in services remain strong."

The yield on the German 10-year government bond DE10YT=RR rose to a two-month high. It was last at 2.367%. GVD/EUR

While central bank decisions have been at the forefront of investor attention, the ongoing earnings season in Europe and the U.S. has grabbed some of the spotlight. Fourth-quarter earnings for STOXX 600 companies are expected to drop 8.8% year-on-year, as per LSEG data.

Among individual movers, NokiaNOKIA.HE gained 6.7% after the Finnish telecom equipment provider's fourth-quarter operating profit beat expectations.

European lenders .SX7E were a drag, however, down 1%, with Spain's BankinterBKT.MC falling 6.3% after its fourth-quarter net profit missed market expectations.

A rating downgrade from Deutsche Bank on Italy's UniCredit CRDI.MI also added to the sector's losses, with the stock down 1.5%.

St James's Place PlcSJP.L shed 6.9% after the financial firm's inflows slowed on subdued risk appetite.

GivaudanGIVN.S added 4.3% after the Swiss fragrance and flavour maker reported 2023 core earnings in-line with expectations and annual organic sales above estimates.

On the data front, a survey showed German business morale worsened unexpectedly in January, declining for the second straight month, while another report showed Spanish industrial prices fell 6.3% in the 12 months through December.

