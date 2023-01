European shares muted ahead of cenbank meetings; LVMH, H&M slide

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

STOXX 600 flat

Jan 27 (Reuters) - European shares were muted on Friday as investors refrained from placing aggressive bets ahead of a slew of central bank meetings next week, while luxury goods makers slid after weak earnings from sector bellwether LVMH.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was flat at 0815 GMT as losses in retail .SXRP and healthcare .SXDP stocks offset gains in the energy .SXEP sector.

Shares of LVMH LVMH.PA fell 1.1% as some analysts expressed an element of disappointment over the company's margins, which took some of the shine off its fourth-quarter figures.

H&M HMb.ST declined 6.6% after the world's second-biggest fashion retailer reported a much larger-than-expected dive in September-November operating profit, slammed by soaring costs and weakening consumer confidence.

SSAB SSABa.ST gained 6.9% as the Swedish steelmaker expects to increase shipments in a more stable market in the first quarter, while reporting earnings in line expectations.

The upcoming week is marked by prominent central bank meetings like the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.