News & Insights

KKR

European shares muted after strong week; Ryanair hits 1-month high

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

November 06, 2023 — 03:02 am EST

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Nov 6 (Reuters) - European shares were subdued on Monday after the benchmark index posted its biggest weekly jump since March, while Ryanair hit a one-month high following record annual profit.

The pan-European index .STOXX edged up 0.1% by 0810 GMT after jumping more than 3% last week, as investors cheered a string of robust earnings and signs of an end to monetary policy tightening by major central banks.

Ryanair RYA.I soared 5.8% after Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers forecast a record annual profit and promised a regular dividend pay, lifting the travel and leisure sector index .SXTP up 1.3%.

Telecom Italia TLIT.MI gained 2% on approving the 19 billion euro ($20 billion) sale of its fixed-line network to U.S. private equity firm KKR KKR.N.

Melrose IndustriesMRON.L rose 3.6%, after the British aerospace supplier said its unit GKN Aerospace Engines business has signed agreement with GE Aerospace expanding long-term partnership.

EvotecEVTG.DE dropped 2.6% after RBC downgraded the German biotech firm's stock to "Sector perform" from "Outperform".

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KKR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.