European shares move higher on technology boost ahead of inflation data

March 1 (Reuters) - European shares kicked off the month higher on Friday, buoyed by strength in global equities after favourable U.S. inflation data, while investors hope for a similar downward trend in euro zone inflation for fresh clues on monetary policy easing.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was up 0.4% by 8:11 GMT, but was on track for its first weekly slide in over six.

Stock markets are in a fairly buoyant mood as U.S. benchmark S&P 500 .SPX and Nasdaq .IXIC closed at record highs on Thursday, following in-line U.S. inflation figures, and a boost in AI-linked tech stocks such as Nvidia NVDA.O.

Hopping on the bandwagon, technology .SX8P index led sectoral gains, with a 1.1% rise.

Due at 1000 GMT, euro zone February consumer prices should show the region's inflation, which soared to double-digits in 2022, is moving back towards its 2% target.

In corporate updates, Daimler TruckDTGGe.DE surged more than 11% after the German truck maker raised its dividend and announced a share buyback program on the back of better-than-expected pre-tax 2023 earnings.

