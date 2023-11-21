European Shares Mostly Lower Ahead Of FOMC Minutes

(RTTNews) - European stocks were mostly lower on Tuesday ahead of speeches from a number of European Central Bank officials, the release of the Federal Reserve's minutes from its November meeting and Nvidia's earnings.

The pan European STOXX 600 was marginally lower at 456.02 after finishing marginally higher on Monday.

The German DAX edged up 0.2 percent, while France's CAC 40 slipped 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.4 percent.

Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova soared 5 percent despite lowering its annual core profit forecast.

Monte dei Paschi di Siena slumped 6.5 percent after Italy sold a 25 percent stake in the bailed-out bank.

CRH, a provider of building materials solutions, rose over 2 percent in London after it has agreed to acquire a cement plant and 20 ready mixed concrete plants in Texas from Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for $2.1 billion.

International Consolidated Airlines Group rose about half a percent after reaffirming its annual outlook.

Cranswick shares jumped 2 percent after the meat producer said it sees annual profit at the upper end of market view.

Crude prices fell on demand concerns, weighing on the energy sector. BP Plc and Shell both fell around 1 percent.

German defense contractor Rheinmetall rallied 4 percent after releasing its 2026 strategy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.