European Shares Mostly Higher As Nvidia Outlook Lifts Sentiment

August 28, 2025 — 05:01 am EDT

(RTTNews) - European stocks were mostly higher on Thursday as Nvidia's positive results helped ease AI slowdown fears. U.K. markets underperformed as banks and utilities declined.

The pan European STOXX 600 was up 0.2 percent at 555.76 after rising 0.1 percent on Wednesday.

The German DAX rose 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 climbed 0.9 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.3 percent.

Tech stocks such as Infineon and ASM International were up around 1 percent each, buoyed by Nvidia's optimistic forecast.

German electrolysis specialist Thyssenkrupp Nucera jumped nearly 3 percent after Australia's Progressive Green Solutions selected it as the preferred supplier of 1.4 GW electrolyzers for the Mid-West Green Iron project.

Automotive supplier Continental gained 2 percent after announcing the sale of its ContiTech business area Original Equipment Solutions to Regent.

BMW, Volkswagen and Mercedes Benz rose 1-2 percent after industry data showed new car sales in Europe rose 5.9 percent in July. Shares of French car maker Renault were up more than 5 percent.

Spirits maker Pernod Ricard surged 7.3 percent after posting a smaller-than-expected 3 percent fall in annual organic revenue. British energy services firm Hunting fell 2.3 percent as first-half results came in below expectations.

