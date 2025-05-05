Markets

European Shares Mostly Higher As Investors Look Ahead To Fed, BoE Meetings

May 05, 2025 — 05:07 am EDT

(RTTNews) - European shares traded mostly higher on Monday as investors awaited new updates on the tariff front and looked ahead to interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, due later this week.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said the United States was in talks with several countries, including China, about trade deals.

Despite heightened economic uncertainty, the U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to stay in "wait-and-see" mode and keep its key interest rate steady at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday.

The Bank of England is seen cutting interest rates by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent on Thursday.

Traders will monitor the vote split and the Bank's press conference closely to assess the potential for future easing.

The pan European STOXX 600 was marginally higher at 536.73 after climbing 1.7 percent on Friday.

The German DAX rose 0.4 percent while France's CAC 40 dropped 0.6 percent. U.K. markets were closed for a bank holiday.

Erste Group Bank AG shares surged 6.5 percent. The Austrian lender has agreed to buy much of Banco Santander SA operations in Poland for about €7 billion.

Danish drug maker Nordisk rallied 2 percent after the U.S. FDA accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) submission for an oral version of its weight-loss drug Wegovy.

