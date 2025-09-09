Markets

European Shares Mixed Before US Inflation Data

September 09, 2025 — 05:17 am EDT

(RTTNews) - European stocks were mixed on Tuesday, with France's political crisis and upcoming U.S. inflation data in the spotlight.

Investors shrugged off data that showed French industrial production declined by 1.1 percent in July compared to June, mainly on lower aircraft production.

The pan European STOXX 600 was marginally higher at 552.24 after rising half a percent in the previous session.

The German DAX dipped 0.4 percent, while France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both were up around 0.2 percent.

Dutch chipmaking equipment company ASML Holding was modestly higher on news it would invest €1.3 billion ($1.5 billion) in France's Mistral AI.

Vodafone gained 1 percent after the British telecommunications company launched a cash tender offer to purchase any and all of its outstanding $500 million capital securities due 2081.

Mining giant BHP was moving lower after reaching an agreement to settle the Australian Samarco shareholder class action.

Anglo American soared 8.4 percent after it has agreed to merge with Canada's Teck Resources in a $50 billion deal.

Dunelm plunged 7 percent. The homeware retailer said it was yet to see signs of a sustained consumer recovery in the market.

Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena rallied 3.2 percent after it secured a majority stake in Mediobanca SpA.

