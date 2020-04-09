European Shares Mixed In Choppy Trade

(RTTNews) - European stocks gave up early gains to turn mixed on Thursday as coronavirus worries persisted despite a "flattening off" of cases in the past week.

Investors waited to see whether European Union (EU) finance ministers will approve a set of fiscal measures to combat the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic later today.

Meanwhile, European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde dismissed today the possibility of a generalized cancellation of debts contracted during the coronavirus crisis.

"It's not the right time to ask the cancellation question, right now we are concentrated on keeping the economy going," Ms Lagarde said in an interview on France Inter radio.

The pan European Stoxx 600 was marginally lower at 326.60 after ending largely unchanged the previous day.

The German DAX was up 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.6 percent, while France's CAC 40 index was down as much as 0.7 percent.

Credit Suisse Group shares rose about 1 percent. The Swiss bank agreed to pay its 2019 dividend in two installments following a request from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

SAP advanced 2.4 percent. The enterprise software giant reported that its preliminary operating profit for the first quarter increased more than 100 percent year over year to 1.21 billion euros, mainly due to a significantly lower impact from both restructuring expenses and share-based compensation expenses.

Gerresheimer, a manufacturer of primary packaging products for medication and drug delivery devices, rallied 3.6 percent after confirming its 2020 growth forecast.

Airbus fell 3.6 percent on news it is cutting commercial aircraft production by a third because of lower demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell were moving lower ahead of a meeting of the world's largest oil producers to discuss production cuts.

Redrow surged nearly 7 percent. The housebuilder has been confirmed as an eligible issuer for the Covid Corporate Financing Facility with an issuer limit of 300 million pounds.

Medical equipment manufacturing company Smith+Nephew rose half a percent after appointing Anne-Francoise Nesmes as its Chief Financial Officer.

Mondi fell 2.6 percent. The packaging and paper group scrapped dividend and unveiled plans to cut capital expenditure as it battles with the economic uncertainty from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kenmare Resources rose 0.8 percent. The mining company stated that the COVID-19 pandemic is having an impact on the Moma Mine's operations and as a result its production outlook for 2020 remains highly uncertain. The company has suspended its 2020 guidance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.