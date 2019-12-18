European Shares Mixed In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - European stocks struggled for direction on Wednesday as concerns about the prospect of a so-called hard Brexit kept underlying sentiment cautious. Weak data from Japan also weighed on markets.

Risks of a no-deal Brexit ramped up again in the wake of reports that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will amend the Brexit bill, explicitly ruling out any extension to the transition period beyond December 2020.

The U.K. is due to leave the European Union by January 31, leaving little time for a trade deal to be agreed with the EU.

Meanwhile, official data showed today that Japan's exports decreased for the 12th consecutive month in November, raising the risk of a contraction in the fourth quarter.

Closer home, survey data from ifo institute showed that German business confidence improved in December.

The business confidence index rose to 96.3 in December while economists had forecast the index to advance to 95.5 from November's initially estimated 95.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.15 percent at 415.56 after losing 0.7 percent the previous day.

The German DAX was down about 0.2 percent, while France's CAC 40 index was little changed and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent.

Volvo shares jumped 4 percent. Japan's Isuzu Motors said it would form a strategic alliance with the Swedish truck maker to develop next-generation truck technologies, including electric vehicles and autonomous driving.

Peugeot shares advanced 1.2 percent as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) and Peugeot S.A. agreed on a 50/50 merger of their businesses.

At closing, Groupe PSA shareholders will receive 1.742 shares of the new combined company for each share of Groupe PSA, while FCA shareholders will have 1 share of the new combined company for each share of FCA.

Completion of the transaction is expected to take place in 12-15 months.

Pearson rallied 2.4 percent. The British publishing and education company announced that it would sell its remaining 25 percent stake in Penguin Random House to partner Bertelsmann.

British American Tobacco shares gained 1 percent. The company has been ordered to stop promoting e-cigarettes on public Instagram pages, including influencers' accounts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.