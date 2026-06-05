Markets

European Shares Mixed As Hezbollah Rejects Lebanon Ceasefire

June 05, 2026 — 05:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - European stocks were mixed in cautious trade on Friday as a global rally in artificial intelligence-related stocks fizzled out and investors kept a wary eye on the latest developments in the Middle East.

Hezbollah has rejected a new ceasefire agreement with Israel, and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) eliminated Hezbollah's engineering unit commander Abed Harb, escalating tensions.

Traders also await key U.S. jobs data later in the day that might show some moderation in job growth.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was marginally lower at 624.26 after gaining half a percent on Thursday.

The German DAX was little changed with a negative bias, while France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both edged up by 0.2 percent.

Tech stocks slumped, with Infineon Technologies plunging 6.6 percent and ASM International falling over 4 percent after Broadcom disappointed market expectations. Energy stocks such as BP Plc and Shell were modestly lower as oil prices stabilized after falling in the previous session.

Bodycote plummeted 10 percent after Apollo Global Management decided to scrap plans for a £1.52B ($2.04B) takeover bid for the British thermal processing services company.

Raspberry Pi Holdings shares soared 20 percent. The single-board computer maker said it expects full-year earnings to significantly exceed market expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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