European Shares Mixed With German Fiscal Policy In Focus

(RTTNews) - European stocks were mixed on Thursday as concerns persisted about U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff war and its potential impact on global growth.

The pan European STOXX 600 was marginally lower at 540.94 after climbing 0.8 percent in the previous session.

The German DAX dropped 0.6 percent as the outgoing parliament convenes in a special session to discuss reforming the country's debt brake. France's CAC 40 shed 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent.

Telefonica shares advanced 1.7 percent as the Spanish telecommunications company announced its decision to sell its business in Colombia to Millicom Spain in a deal valued at $400 million.

Hugo Boss lost 4 percent. The German fashion group said subdued consumer sentiment and muted store traffic have hurt its performance in the year so far.

Hannover rose about 1 percent after delivering a significant improvement in profitability within its P&C reinsurance portfolio.

Wind farm operator Energiekontor AG jumped 2 percent after raising its core earnings guidance for 2024 above market expectations.

British meal delivery company Deliveroo slumped 7 percent after the company signaled a more extended timeline for achieving its key profitability targets.

IG Group Holdings rallied 4.2 percent. The electronics trading major reported a 12 percent year-on-year rise in revenue in Q3 FY25.

