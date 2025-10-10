Markets

European Shares Mixed As French President Macron Seeks New PM

October 10, 2025 — 04:51 am EDT

(RTTNews) - European stocks were mixed on Friday, with deepening concerns about an AI bubble and renewed worries about the political situation in France keeping investors on edge.

French President Emmanuel Macron has called a meeting of the country's mainstream political parties today ahead of a self-imposed deadline to name a new prime minister.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was marginally lower at 571.20 after falling 0.4 percent on Thursday.

The German DAX edged up marginally, and France's CAC 40 rose 0.3 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.2 percent.

U.K. permanent job placements declined at a softer pace and candidate supply increased sharply amid falling demand for staff in September, monthly data from S&P Global showed.

Permanent staff appointments dropped at the weakest pace in a year in September. Temp billings dropped at a solid pace that was faster than in August.

In corporate news, Danish insurer Tryg fell 1 percent after reporting a drop in Q3 earnings.

Automotive manufacturing giant Stellantis NV rallied nearly 2 percent on reporting a 13 percent increase in Q3 2025 shipments.

Ibstock plunged 9 percent after the British brickmaker issued a second profit warning for 2025.

Recruitment firm Hays soared 4 percent despite reporting an 8 percent fall in first-quarter like-for-like net fees and warning of a tough year ahead.

