European Shares Mixed Before Eurozone, US Inflation Readings

(RTTNews) - European stocks were mixed on Tuesday as investors awaited key inflation readings from the U.S. and Eurozone this week for directional cues.

Meanwhile, an ECB survey showed earlier today that consumers lowered their inflation expectations last month.

Eurozone consumers' expectations for inflation in the next 12 months eased to 2.9 percent from 3.0 percent a month earlier to hit their lowest level since September 2021.

Germany's wholesale prices declined at a slower pace in April, separate data published by Destatis revealed.

Wholesale prices dropped 1.8 percent on a yearly basis in April, following the 3.0 percent decline in March.

Elsewhere, U.K. shop price inflation weakened in May to the lowest since November 2021 as non-food prices continued to decline, data from the British Retail Consortium and the market research firm NielsenIQ showed.

The shop price index posted an annual increase of 0.6 percent in May after a 0.8 percent gain in April. This was the slowest growth since November 2021.

The pan European STOXX 600 was marginally higher at 522.47 after rising 0.3 percent on Monday.

The German DAX rose 0.4 percent, while France's CAC 40 eased 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.1 percent.

In corporate news, Norway's Cadeler A/S fell 2.2 percent after logging a loss in the first quarter.

Rheinmetall AG, a German automotive and arms maker, rose nearly 1 percent after securing an order from a European customer country for the supply of 35mm AHEAD ammunition for the Skynex air defense system.

Intermediate Capital Group surged 5.3 percent in London after the investment firm showcased impressive growth and revenue milestones for the year ending March 31, 2024.

TomCo Energy slumped 6.7 percent. The U.S. operating oil development group announced that Chief Executive Officer John Potter, who was 54, passed away suddenly on May 24.

Softcat, a provider of IT infrastructure products and services, declined 1.3 percent despite backing its full-year profit guidance.

Thyssenkrupp shares rose more than 2 percent. Thyssenkrupp Materials Services, a part of the German industrial, said its Chairman Martin Stillger has decided to resign from his position effective May 31, 2024, on mutual agreement.

Flavour and fragrance maker Symrise rallied 2.1 percent as Deutsche Bank raised its rating on the stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.