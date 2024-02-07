European Shares Mixed As US Rate Cut Bets Recede

(RTTNews) - European stocks traded mixed on Wednesday as traders weighed hawkish comments from a slew of Federal Reserve officials and waited to see whether Chinese officials will unveil more effective measures to sustain a nascent market recovery.

Meanwhile, German industrial production posted a sharper-than-expected decline in December and France's trade deficit increased at the end of the final quarter, while U.K. house prices increased for the fourth successive month in January, separate reports revealed earlier today.

The pan European STOXX 600 was marginally higher at 486.83 after rising 0.6 percent on Tuesday.

The German DAX slipped 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dipped 0.2 percent, while France's CAC 40 was up 0.1 percent.

Carlsberg shares rallied 3 percent. The Danish brewer said it expects organic operating profit growth of 1-5 percent in 2024.

Vestas, the world's leading wind turbine maker, surged 5.6 percent after it swung to a full-year pre-tax profit, boosted by a strong order intake.

Jewlery company Pandora added about 1 percent after announcing a share buyback plan.

Homebuilder Barratt Developments plunged 7 percent in London after it agreed to buy rival Redrow. Shares of the latter jumped 13.5 percent.

Supermarket group Sainsbury tumbled 3.8 percent after reporting lower general merchandize sales in the 16 weeks to January 6.

Emerging market specialist Ashmore Group fell 2.2 percent after reporting a fall in first half adjusted profit.

TotalEnergies fell about 1 percent in Paris after Q4 adjusted EPS missed estimates. German computer software company TeamViewer soared 8 percent after Q4 revenue beat estimates.

Bio-pharmaceutical firm Evotec added 2.4 percent after expanding a collaboration with Advanced BioScience Laboratories to fight against HIV.

Siemens Energy gained 1 percent after it swung to a 1.58 billion-euro ($1.7 billion) net profit in the first quarter and confirmed is FY24 outlook.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.